May 8, 2025 / 4:33 PM

Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman face off in 'The Old Guard 2' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Charlize Theron stars in "The Old Guard 2," which debuts on Netflix June 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Charlize Theron stars in "The Old Guard 2," which debuts on Netflix June 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron plays a former immortal facing off against an ancient enemy portrayed by Uma Thurman in the trailer for Netflix sequel The Old Guard 2.

Theron returns as Andromache of Scythia, aka Andy, alongside other returning stars including Matthias Schoenaerts, Veronica Ngô, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The trailer, released Thursday, shows now-mortal Andy and her team facing off against the very first immortal, Discord, played by Uma Thurman.

"For centuries, I've watched you fight to protect humanity, while forsaking your own kind," Discord says in the trailer. "I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you can't even imagine yet."

Henry Golding also joins the sequel cast as Tuah, an old ally of Andy's who may hold the key to unlocking the mysteries of immortality.

The Old Guard 2, like its predecessor, is based on the graphic novel series by writer Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez. Rucka penned the script for the first film and co-writes the sequel with Sarah L. Walker.

The Old Guard 2, directed by Victoria Mahoney, debuts on Netflix July 2.

Moments from Charlize Theron's career

Cast member Charlize Theron arrives for the premiere of "The Devil's Advocate" in Los Angeles on October 13, 1997. Theron was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a drama for her performance in the film at the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

