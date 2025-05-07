Trending
May 7, 2025

Nick Offerman gushes about working with Tom Cruise on new 'Mission: Impossible'

By Jessica Inman
Nick Offerman shared what it was like working with Tom Cruise on "Kimmel" Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Nick Offerman shared what it was like working with Tom Cruise on "Kimmel" Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman had nothing but praise for Tom Cruise while discussing their upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Offerman portrays a presidential cabinet member in the action spy movie, and shared what it was like to film a scene with Cruise on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday.

"That was my first time working with him and his wrists are bound and he would come in every day and set up and do this like three-page monologue to the president, Angela Bassett, and her cabinet of which I was a member, and he would make this appeal to us and explain his situation," the actor told Kimmel.

"And by the end of the first day I went home and said to my wife Megan [Mullally], 'I'm in love with Tom Cruise,'" he continued. "It was like I was going to a college class of Charisma 101..."

Offerman said Cruise's work ethic and passion deeply impressed him.

The new film, which lands in theaters May 23, features Cruise facing 140 mph winds as he clings to a biplane 8,000 feet above the ground.

The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Tramell Tillman, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariel Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

