May 7, 2025 / 3:21 PM

'Honey Don't' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans star in Ethan Cohen film

By Jessica Inman
Margaret Qualley stars in the upcoming dark comedy "Honey Don't." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Margaret Qualley stars in the upcoming dark comedy "Honey Don't." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing dark comedy Honey Don't, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.

In a trailer released Wednesday, viewers see private investigator Honey O'Donahue (Qualley) looking into a traffic fatality.

The death is among several "tied to a mysterious church," helmed by Chris Evans' character, a synopsis states.

Ethan Cohen (Fargo, No Country for Old Men) directs the film, which also stars Charlie Day and Billy Eichner.

Qualley recently portrayed Demi Moore's younger counterpart in The Substance.

Honey Don't arrives in theaters Aug. 22.

