May 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing dark comedy Honey Don't, starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.

In a trailer released Wednesday, viewers see private investigator Honey O'Donahue (Qualley) looking into a traffic fatality.

The death is among several "tied to a mysterious church," helmed by Chris Evans' character, a synopsis states.

Ethan Cohen (Fargo, No Country for Old Men) directs the film, which also stars Charlie Day and Billy Eichner.

Qualley recently portrayed Demi Moore's younger counterpart in The Substance.

Honey Don't arrives in theaters Aug. 22.