May 7, 2025 / 9:36 AM

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' featurette teases 'darkest' case yet

By Jessica Inman
Cast members Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga attend the premiere of the motion picture horror film "Annabelle Comes Home" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 7 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing the upcoming Conjuring film starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

A featurette released Tuesday shows the actors, who initially portrayed the couple in The Conjuring (2013), director Michael Chaves and producers James Wan and Pater Safran reflecting on the franchise's final film.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites for me is pretty much the end of an era," said Wan. "It is bittersweet, but all things come to an end."

The upcoming film delves into "the Smurl case," which, according to Chaves, is "the darkest thing we've ever seen in the series."

"This demon has a vendetta and what it wants is very, very personal," said Farmiga. "This story is the last act for these two."

Other films in the franchise include The Conjuring 2 (2016), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) and offshoots Annabelle (2014) and The Nun (2018).

Last Rites arrives in theaters Sept. 5. A first trailer will be released Thursday.

