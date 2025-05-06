Trending
May 6, 2025 / 4:08 PM

'Practical Magic' sequel gets Sept. 18 release date

By Jessica Inman
Nicole Kidman, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, will reprise Gillian Owens in a "Practical Magic" sequel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nicole Kidman, pictured at the Met Gala on Monday, will reprise Gillian Owens in a "Practical Magic" sequel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced the release date for the upcoming Practical Magic sequel starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

A brief clip released Tuesday announced that the film will arrive Sept. 18.

"Tooth of wolf and morning dew," the Owens sisters (Bullock and Kidman) say in the short teaser. "Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026."

Viewers see only the words written in gold, with a black background.

The original 1998 film follows the sisters, Sally and Gillian, as they to figure out how to stop the men they love from dying. Practical Magic is based on Alice Hoffman's book, and the sequel may be based on a subsequent novel in that series, Variety reports.

Nicole Kidman's career: Awards, red carpets, fashion

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Movie Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of a homicidal TV personality in "To Die For" at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 21, 1996. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

