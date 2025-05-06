Trending
May 6, 2025 / 3:32 PM

Toothless takes flight in 'How to Train Your Dragon' IMAX trailer

By Ben Hooper
Gerard Butler stars in "How to Train Your Dragon," which releases June 13 in theaters and IMAX. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Gerard Butler stars in "How to Train Your Dragon," which releases June 13 in theaters and IMAX. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released an IMAX trailer for the upcoming film How to Train Your Dragon, a live-action remake of the DreamWorks animated film of the same name.

The trailer, released Tuesday, shows the first encounter between Hiccup (Mason Thames), a young Viking, and his dragon companion, Toothless.

The meeting sets off a series of events that shakes the island of Berk, which has long been at war with the resident dragons.

"Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society," the film's synopsis reads.

Gerard Butler reprises his role from the animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy as Chief Stoick the Vast, Berk's leader and Hiccup's father.

The film, directed by Dean DeBlois, also stars Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur.

How to Train Your Dragon releases June 13 in theaters and IMAX locations.

