Trending
Movies
May 5, 2025 / 3:33 PM

'Highest 2 Lowest' teaser: Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reunite on new crime thriller

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Denzel Washington stars in "Highest 2 Lowest," a new film from Spike Lee. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 5 | Denzel Washington stars in "Highest 2 Lowest," a new film from Spike Lee. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, a new crime thriller starring Denzel Washington.

"There's more to life than just making money," Washington's character says as the teaser, released Monday, begins. "There's integrity, there's what you stand for, it's what you actually believe in."

The film marks the fifth time that Lee and Washington have collaborated on a feature.

They previously worked together on the Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and Inside Man, which arrived in 1990, 1992, 1998 and 2007, respectively.

"When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the 'best ears in the business,' is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma," an official synopsis reads.

The film is a "reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's crime thriller Hight and Low," the synopsis continues.

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky also star in the movie, which arrives Aug. 22.

Denzel Washington turns 70: a look back

Denzel Washington (L), and his wife, Pauletta Washington, arrive at the December 8, 1997 premiere of "Amistad" in Los Angeles. The couple got married in 1983, with Denzel Washington stating that he proposed three times. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer
Movies // 16 minutes ago
Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer
May 5 (UPI) -- Real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as a couple whose relationship goes from strained to horrifically close in the trailer for Neon's "Together."
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- "Friendship," in theaters Friday, translates Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave" humor into a coherent, scathingly funny feature film.
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
May 4 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $76 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character
Movies // 3 days ago
'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character
LOS ANGELES, May 2 (UPI) -- Maria Bakalova and director Hala Matar spoke with UPI about their film "Electra," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, starring Bakalova as a performance artist who gets to act out without her real-life inhibitions
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
Movies // 3 days ago
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
May 1 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for the film "Bugonia," from director Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. It will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 24 and nationwide Oct. 31
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
Movies // 4 days ago
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
May 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette showing how the island of Berk was constructed for the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon."
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
Movies // 4 days ago
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
May 1 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Sorry, Baby," starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marks Victor's directorial debut.
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
May 1 (UPI) -- Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Lorraine Bracco and other cast members attended the premiere of the Netflix film "Nonnas," which arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UPI) -- "The Surfer," in theaters Friday, finds Nicolas Cage battling beach bullies in an effective allegory for doubling down on poor decisions.
'John Wick' documentary available next week
Movies // 5 days ago
'John Wick' documentary available next week
April 30 (UPI) -- Liongsate announced the documentary "Wick Is Pain" on Wednesday. The behind-the-scenes film will be available on VOD May 9.

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84
Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84

Follow Us