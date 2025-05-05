Trending
Movies
May 5, 2025 / 4:20 PM

Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Alison Brie (L) and Dave Franco star in horror film "Together," which releases in theaters July 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Alison Brie (L) and Dave Franco star in horror film "Together," which releases in theaters July 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as a couple whose relationship goes from strained to horrifically close in the trailer for Neon's Together.

The trailer, released Monday, features the real-life spouses as Millie and Tim, a couple who find themselves growing apart after a move to the country.

The trailer, featuring "Happy Together" by the Turtles, shows Millie talking with a therapist (Damon Herriman) about how her relationship with Tim has stagnated.

"Well, you know complacency can sometimes simply be harmony," the therapist says. "You know, this could be the beginning of something wonderful. We spend our lives in search of the other half. If you think you've found that, don't be so quick to let it go."

The couple's relationship takes a new turn as they soon find their body parts fusing together.

"With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh," the official synopsis reads.

Together, written and directed by Michael Shanks, releases in theaters July 30.

Alison Brie turns 40: a look back

Left to right, "Community" stars Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown and Gillian Jacobs arrive to the NBC Universal Press Tour in San Marino, Calif., on August 5, 2009. Brie starred as Annie Edison on six seasons of the series and will return for the "Community" film that is heading to Peacock. Photo by Hector Mata/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Highest 2 Lowest' teaser: Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reunite on new crime thriller
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Highest 2 Lowest' teaser: Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reunite on new crime thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest," a new crime thriller starring Denzel Washington. The film reimagines the Akira Kurosawa movie "High and Low."
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
LOS ANGELES, May 5 (UPI) -- "Friendship," in theaters Friday, translates Tim Robinson's "I Think You Should Leave" humor into a coherent, scathingly funny feature film.
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
May 4 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $76 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character
Movies // 3 days ago
'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character
LOS ANGELES, May 2 (UPI) -- Maria Bakalova and director Hala Matar spoke with UPI about their film "Electra," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, starring Bakalova as a performance artist who gets to act out without her real-life inhibitions
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
Movies // 3 days ago
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
May 1 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for the film "Bugonia," from director Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. It will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 24 and nationwide Oct. 31
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
Movies // 4 days ago
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
May 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette showing how the island of Berk was constructed for the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon."
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
Movies // 4 days ago
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
May 1 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Sorry, Baby," starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marks Victor's directorial debut.
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
May 1 (UPI) -- Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Lorraine Bracco and other cast members attended the premiere of the Netflix film "Nonnas," which arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UPI) -- "The Surfer," in theaters Friday, finds Nicolas Cage battling beach bullies in an effective allegory for doubling down on poor decisions.
'John Wick' documentary available next week
Movies // 5 days ago
'John Wick' documentary available next week
April 30 (UPI) -- Liongsate announced the documentary "Wick Is Pain" on Wednesday. The behind-the-scenes film will be available on VOD May 9.

Trending Stories

Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
Lady Gaga sets record for largest attended, female-led concert in history
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84
Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84

Follow Us