May 5 (UPI) -- Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as a couple whose relationship goes from strained to horrifically close in the trailer for Neon's Together.

The trailer, released Monday, features the real-life spouses as Millie and Tim, a couple who find themselves growing apart after a move to the country.

The trailer, featuring "Happy Together" by the Turtles, shows Millie talking with a therapist (Damon Herriman) about how her relationship with Tim has stagnated.

"Well, you know complacency can sometimes simply be harmony," the therapist says. "You know, this could be the beginning of something wonderful. We spend our lives in search of the other half. If you think you've found that, don't be so quick to let it go."

The couple's relationship takes a new turn as they soon find their body parts fusing together.

"With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh," the official synopsis reads.

Together, written and directed by Michael Shanks, releases in theaters July 30.

