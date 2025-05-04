Movies
May 4, 2025 / 3:57 PM

'Thunderbolts' tops North American box office with $76M

By Karen Butler
Florence Pugh's "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Florence Pugh's "Thunderbolts" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Thunderbolts is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $76 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Sinners with $33 million, followed by A Minecraft Movie at No. 3 with $13.7 million, The Accountant 2 at No. 4 with $9.5 million and Until Dawn at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Amateur at No. 6 with $1.8 million, The King of Kings at No. 7 with $1.7 million, Warfare at No. 8 with $1.3 million, HIT: The 3rd Case at No. 9 with $955,000 and Unknown Title at No. 10 with $685,000.

