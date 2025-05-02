Trending
Movies
May 2, 2025 / 9:05 AM

'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Maria Bakalova, seen at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Electra." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Maria Bakalova, seen at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Electra." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, May 2 (UPI) -- Maria Bakalova says acting allows her to express feelings she's too shy to share as her real self. In her latest movie, Electra, in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, Bakalova plays Francesca, a performance artist living with musician Milo (Jack Farthing) in Italy.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Bakalova said from the time she was a 12-year-old actor in theater, playing characters "always gave me the freedom to be bolder, to be more outspoken, to be more daring to do stuff, to say stuff."

Bakalova came to fame in the United States after starring in the 2020 mockumentary comedy Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. Since playing Borat's (Sacha Baron Cohen) daughter, Tutar, Bakalova has starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Apprentice and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Characters like Tutar and Francesca let Bakalova dabble in saying what's on her mind. In real life, Bakalova said, she avoids confrontation.

"I actually live a happier life, a healthier life, a better day if I'm shooting something or if I'm rehearsing something," she said.

Electra also helped director Hala Matar live more authentically. During a break from making short films, commercials and music videos, Matar was an art dealer at a New York gallery.

"In that period I wasn't shooting anything. I think that was when I was the most depressed," Matar said.

Matar met famous artists whom she did not wish to name, which made her feel like she should be making art herself. She said she was inspired to write Electra with Daryl Wein and Paul Sado based on her art gallery experience.

"I was like sitting behind a mask of someone else," Matar said. "The insecurity that I felt is also some part of the insecurity that Milo experienced in the movie."

Milo struggles to live up to expectations for his next album. In the film, Dylan (Wein) and Lucy (Abigail Cowan) visit Milo in Italy for Dylan to interview him, but their ulterior motives are gradually revealed.

Francesca engages her guests in performance art exercises like mirror work, in which she and Lucy mimic each other's movements, and embodying a goddess while posing in costumes with plant roots.

All the while, Francesca and company are dressed to the nines, courtesy of wardrobe by Matar's sister, Hind.

"The movie explores people that play characters themselves," Bakalova said. "So it's not really what Francesca, being honest, would be wearing. It's Francesca as the public image of Francesca."

Electra filmed for 15 days in Italy. Matar began by developing a feature utilizing a friend's palazzo near Rome.

When that location fell through, Matar, Sado and Wein found a new location to complete the film.

"I wasn't planning on making this film," Matar said. "It came to me more than me planning for it, if that makes sense."

The cast was free to bring their own ideas to the film's performance art scenes. Bakalova clarified, however, that improvising with co-stars in Electra was still quite different from Borat, in which she interacted with non actors.

"Borat itself was a different animal," Bakalova said. "We were just somehow in a social experiment of how people will treat you without thinking that there is a camera."

Still, the experience of Borat proved reassuring to Bakalova. Although Cohen provoked racists and Bakalova ended up in a hotel room with Rudy Giuliani in that movie, many of her experiences were positive.

While Cohen pretended to mistreat Bakalova, she found that many people instinctively leapt to her defense. For example, the filmmakers hired Jeanise Jones to babysit Tutar, and Jones stepped in to prevent what would be abuse were it not a comic setup.

"It's optimistic at the end," Bakalova said. "It's good that people still have their moral center."

Bakalova also drew inspiration from her role as Ivana Trump in the 2024 film The Apprentice. While married to Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), Ivana was a manager and CEO of multiple Trump buildings, and launched more businesses after their divorce.

Bakalova said Ivana's independence is "the root to feminism. We just want to be treated equally, not more, not less, but equally, not underestimated by society, by men. And she wanted that back in the '70s."

Matar plans to direct more films too, including one she expected to make before Electra.

"There was a script I wrote that will hopefully be my next that is also set in Italy," Matar said. "So I already had in mind that I was going to make a movie there."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
Movies // 15 hours ago
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
May 1 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for the film "Bugonia," from director Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. It will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 24 and nationwide Oct. 31
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
Movies // 19 hours ago
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
May 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette showing how the island of Berk was constructed for the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon."
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
May 1 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Sorry, Baby," starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marks Victor's directorial debut.
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
Movies // 22 hours ago
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
May 1 (UPI) -- Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Lorraine Bracco and other cast members attended the premiere of the Netflix film "Nonnas," which arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UPI) -- "The Surfer," in theaters Friday, finds Nicolas Cage battling beach bullies in an effective allegory for doubling down on poor decisions.
'John Wick' documentary available next week
Movies // 1 day ago
'John Wick' documentary available next week
April 30 (UPI) -- Liongsate announced the documentary "Wick Is Pain" on Wednesday. The behind-the-scenes film will be available on VOD May 9.
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom play improv comics in 'Deep Cover' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom play improv comics in 'Deep Cover' trailer
April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for action-comedy "Deep Cover," which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher who ends up embroiled in the criminal underworld.
Movie review: 'Last Bullet' is intense conclusion to French action trilogy
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Last Bullet' is intense conclusion to French action trilogy
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (UPI) -- "Last Bullet," on Netflix May 7, delivers the most intense entry in the "Lost Bullet" trilogy. The French action film series is directed by Guillaume Pierret and stars Alban Lenoir.
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
April 30 (UPI) -- The DreamWorks Animation film "Dog Man," based on Dav Pilkey's book series of the same name, is coming to Peacock May 30, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (UPI) -- "Another Simple Favor," on Prime Video Thursday and starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, fails to recapture the fun of the original because its humor is rooted in mean-spirited sniping.

Trending Stories

'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June
'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode

Follow Us