1 of 3 | "Sorry Baby" is dark comedy drama about a woman overcoming trauma. Photo courtesy of A24

May 1 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing Sorry, Baby, starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie.

The trailer, which arrived Thursday, shows the pair embracing after not seeing one another for some time.

"Do you miss me, even though you're married?" Agnes (Victor) asks.

The old friends reminisce about graduate school, and as the preview continues, viewers learn Agnes is overcoming an undisclosed trauma.

"Something bad happened to Agnes," an official synopsis reads. "But life goes on... for everyone around her, at least."

The film also stars Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch, Louis Cancelmi, Marc Carver, Natalie Rotter-Laitman, Liz Bishop and Kelly McCormack.

Sorry, Baby premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The movie is written and directed by Victor and marks her directorial debut.

The film does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in theaters in 2025.

Ackie recently starred in Mickey 17 opposite Robert Pattinson.