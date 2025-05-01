Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October

May 1 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for the film Bugonia on Thursday. Bugonia will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 24 and nationwide on Oct. 31.

Bugonia is the latest collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The trio made Kinds of Kindness, and Stone starred in Lanthimos' The Favourite and Poor Things.

In Bugonia, two men kidnap a CEO because they believe she is an alien out to destroy the world. Aiden Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star.

Will Tracy wrote the screenplay.

Focus first announced the film in May of 2024.

Emma Stone arrives at 'Kinds of Kindness' premiere