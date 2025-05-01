Trending
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October

By Fred Topel
Emma Stone, seen at the 2025 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, stars in "Bugonia." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Emma Stone, seen at the 2025 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, stars in "Bugonia." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced the release date for the film Bugonia on Thursday. Bugonia will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 24 and nationwide on Oct. 31.

Bugonia is the latest collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The trio made Kinds of Kindness, and Stone starred in Lanthimos' The Favourite and Poor Things.

In Bugonia, two men kidnap a CEO because they believe she is an alien out to destroy the world. Aiden Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star.

Will Tracy wrote the screenplay.

Focus first announced the film in May of 2024.

Emma Stone arrives at 'Kinds of Kindness' premiere

Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet at Searchlight's "Kinds Of Kindness" New York premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 20, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

