Trending
Movies
April 30, 2025 / 4:01 PM

Movie review: 'Last Bullet' is intense conclusion to French action trilogy

By Fred Topel
Share with X
"Last Bullet," on Netflix May 7, features the franchise's most destructive battering vehicle yet. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 6 | "Last Bullet," on Netflix May 7, features the franchise's most destructive battering vehicle yet. Photo courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, April 30 (UPI) -- French action film Lost Bullet, released in 2020, and its 2022 sequel featured intense, elegant fights and fast and furious vehicular pursuits. Last Bullet, on Netflix May 7, concludes the trilogy with its most intense action yet.

Last Bullet picks up right where Lost Bullet 2 left off and only offers brief recaps via dialogue. Still, it is easy to follow the basics -- dirty cop Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle) is on the run, evading both criminal conspirators and the good cops who want to bring him in.

French police obtain driver Lino (Alban Lenoir) again in an exchange with Spain for their corrupt officer Alvaro (Diego Martin). Lino reteams with his police contact Julia (Stéfi Celma) to pursue Areski.

The multiple parties in pursuit of both Areski and Lino add complexity to the various action scenes. For fans following all three movies, there are still surprising alliances and betrayals in the final entry.

Last Bullet gets off to an exciting start with a pursuit of Areski on a motorcycle and a fight in a cabin in which he uses firewood as a clever weapon. Later, a fight on a bus leads to a lengthy chase through French parks and public areas.

That bus fight does not quite utilize the entire interior like the one in Nobody, but the combat is brutal in that tight space. It has been 30 years since Die Hard with a Vengeance drove through New York's Central Park, and American audiences have never seen a pursuit through French parks and city courtyards before.

Lino's specialty is equipping vehicles with armor and battering attachments, so he builds his masterpiece for the finale. That final chase takes place on an open roadway, so it's like Mad Max without the desert.

That chase also proceeds to higher traffic city streets. Crashes look real and practical. Surely they are aided by CGI effects to keep things safe, but the overall feel is that of physical vehicles in actual locations.

The reference points of classic international action movies do not suggest a lack of originality. Rather, the genre at its best finds artists finding distinct ways to handle the hallmarks of car chases and fight scenes.

Lost Bullet was such an auspicious feature film debut from director Guillaume Pierret, the sequel couldn't possibly recreate the same intensity. The conclusion, however, steps up every aspect of the thrilling franchise.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'John Wick' documentary available next week
Movies // 1 hour ago
'John Wick' documentary available next week
April 30 (UPI) -- Liongsate announced the documentary "Wick Is Pain" on Wednesday. The behind-the-scenes film will be available on VOD May 9.
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom play improv comics in 'Deep Cover' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom play improv comics in 'Deep Cover' trailer
April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for action-comedy "Deep Cover," which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher who ends up embroiled in the criminal underworld.
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
April 30 (UPI) -- The DreamWorks Animation film "Dog Man," based on Dav Pilkey's book series of the same name, is coming to Peacock May 30, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (UPI) -- "Another Simple Favor," on Prime Video Thursday and starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, fails to recapture the fun of the original because its humor is rooted in mean-spirited sniping.
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
NEW YORK, April 29 (UPI) -- Patricia Heaton told UPI she looked to her own experience as a mother and her fond memories of working with the late Linda Lavin to craft her matriarch character in the new family drama "The Unbreakable Boy."
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," the third entry in the series about a team of thieving magicians.
High school takes a dark turn in 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
High school takes a dark turn in 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Fear Street: Prom Queen," a 1980s-set slasher in the same universe as the "Fear Street" trilogy released in 2021.
'Smashing Machine' trailer: Dwayne Johnson plays UFC legend Mark Kerr
Movies // 1 day ago
'Smashing Machine' trailer: Dwayne Johnson plays UFC legend Mark Kerr
April 29 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "The Smashing Machine," directed by Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr.
Julia Garner plays teacher whose class vanishes in 'Weapons' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Julia Garner plays teacher whose class vanishes in 'Weapons' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for "Weapons," a new horror film from "Barbarian" writer-director Zach Cregger and starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts*," starring Florence Pugh and in theaters Friday, repeats familiar beats from superior "Avengers" movies, but past results prove no guarantee of future performance.

Trending Stories

A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage

Follow Us