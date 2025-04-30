Trending
'John Wick' documentary available next week

By Fred Topel
Keanu Reeves, seen at the 2023 "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiere in Los Angeles, participates in the "Wick Is Pain" documentary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Keanu Reeves, seen at the 2023 "John Wick: Chapter 4" premiere in Los Angeles, participates in the "Wick Is Pain" documentary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the documentary Wick Is Pain on Wednesday. The making of the John Wick franchise will be available on video-on-demand retailers May 9.

Star and executive producer Keanu Reeves, director of all four films Chad Stahelski, and producers Basil Iwanyk and Eric Lee will take viewers behind the scenes. The documentary will trace the franchise from the 2014 original's conception as an independent film.

Summit Entertainment released the first film. Lionsgate inherited the franchise when it took over Summit.

Reeves plays John Wick, a retired assassin drawn back into action when a gangster's son attacks him and kills his dog. In each sequel, more assassins force Wick to do their bidding, but they mess with Wick at their own peril.

Lionsgate's announcement says the franchise almost never happened. Now, in addition to four films, there is a Peacock miniseries The Continental and the spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is in theaters June 6.

Reeves said in a statement, "I'm excited to share and be a part of taking fans behind the curtain on the extraordinary journey of making the John Wick films."

Jeffrey Dee directs Wick Is Pain. Beyond Fest will screen Wick Is Pain in Los Angeles on May 8.

