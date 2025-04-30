April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for action-comedy Deep Cover, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher who ends up embroiled in the criminal underworld.

The trailer, released Wednesday, features Howard as Kat, an improv teacher recruited for an undercover assignment by a London police detective sergeant (Sean Bean).

Kat brings in a pair of her students, played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, and the trio go undercover as criminals to infiltrate a dangerous organization.

Deep Cover is directed by Tom Kingsley from a script by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen. The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno and Ian McShane.

The film releases June 12 on Prime Video.

