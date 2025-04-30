Trending
Movies
April 30, 2025 / 4:02 PM

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom play improv comics in 'Deep Cover' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Bryce Dallas Howard stars in "Deep Cover," which releases June 12 on Prime Video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Bryce Dallas Howard stars in "Deep Cover," which releases June 12 on Prime Video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Prime Video released a trailer for action-comedy Deep Cover, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher who ends up embroiled in the criminal underworld.

The trailer, released Wednesday, features Howard as Kat, an improv teacher recruited for an undercover assignment by a London police detective sergeant (Sean Bean).

Kat brings in a pair of her students, played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed, and the trio go undercover as criminals to infiltrate a dangerous organization.

Deep Cover is directed by Tom Kingsley from a script by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen. The cast also includes Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno and Ian McShane.

The film releases June 12 on Prime Video.

Actor Orlando Bloom gets a Star

Actor Orlando Bloom holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,521st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 2, 2014. UPI/Jim Ruymen | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'John Wick' documentary available next week
Movies // 1 hour ago
'John Wick' documentary available next week
April 30 (UPI) -- Liongsate announced the documentary "Wick Is Pain" on Wednesday. The behind-the-scenes film will be available on VOD May 9.
Movie review: 'Last Bullet' is intense conclusion to French action trilogy
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Last Bullet' is intense conclusion to French action trilogy
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (UPI) -- "Last Bullet," on Netflix May 7, delivers the most intense entry in the "Lost Bullet" trilogy. The French action film series is directed by Guillaume Pierret and stars Alban Lenoir.
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
April 30 (UPI) -- The DreamWorks Animation film "Dog Man," based on Dav Pilkey's book series of the same name, is coming to Peacock May 30, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: Mean spirit undermines 'Another Simple Favor'
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (UPI) -- "Another Simple Favor," on Prime Video Thursday and starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, fails to recapture the fun of the original because its humor is rooted in mean-spirited sniping.
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
NEW YORK, April 29 (UPI) -- Patricia Heaton told UPI she looked to her own experience as a mother and her fond memories of working with the late Linda Lavin to craft her matriarch character in the new family drama "The Unbreakable Boy."
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," the third entry in the series about a team of thieving magicians.
High school takes a dark turn in 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
High school takes a dark turn in 'Fear Street: Prom Queen' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Fear Street: Prom Queen," a 1980s-set slasher in the same universe as the "Fear Street" trilogy released in 2021.
'Smashing Machine' trailer: Dwayne Johnson plays UFC legend Mark Kerr
Movies // 1 day ago
'Smashing Machine' trailer: Dwayne Johnson plays UFC legend Mark Kerr
April 29 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "The Smashing Machine," directed by Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr.
Julia Garner plays teacher whose class vanishes in 'Weapons' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Julia Garner plays teacher whose class vanishes in 'Weapons' trailer
April 29 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for "Weapons," a new horror film from "Barbarian" writer-director Zach Cregger and starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
LOS ANGELES, April 29 (UPI) -- "Thunderbolts*," starring Florence Pugh and in theaters Friday, repeats familiar beats from superior "Avengers" movies, but past results prove no guarantee of future performance.

Trending Stories

A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
A new generation of magicians rise in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' trailer
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Movie review: 'Thunderbolts*' ineffectively retreads 'Avengers' movies
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Patricia Heaton says late Linda Lavin inspired her 'Unbreakable Boy' mom performance
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage

Follow Us