April 29, 2025 / 10:29 AM

Anna Kendrick on 'Another Simple Favor': 'It's really twisted'

By Jessica Inman
Anna Kendrick stopped by "Tonight" to chat about the "Simple Favor" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Anna Kendrick stopped by "Tonight" to chat about the "Simple Favor" sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick says the Simple Favor sequel is "really twisted."

The actress, 39, discussed the film, Another Simple Favor, when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Kendrick portrays Stephanie in the original film and its sequel, which arrives May 1 on Prime Video. She teased the movie with Simple Favor "superfan" Questlove, musician and member of Tonight Show in-house band the Roots.

"You're not ready for this one," Questlove told Fallon.

"Yeah, it's really twisted," Kendrick added.

The first film, released in 2018, follows what happens when Emily (Blake Lively) disappears after leaving her son with Stephanie.

"So, [in] Another Simple Favor, Emily gets out of prison and she invites (blackmails) me into being her maid of honor at her like Italian wedding and murder and mayhem and chaos ensues," Kendrick said of the sequel.

The film also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

Anna Kendrick: 30 photos of the star

Cast member Anna Kendrick attends the premiere of "Twilight" in Los Angeles on November 17, 2008. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

