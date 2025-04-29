Trending
April 29, 2025 / 1:00 PM

Julia Garner plays teacher whose class vanishes in 'Weapons' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Julia Garner stars in "Weapons," a new horror movie set for release Aug. 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Julia Garner stars in "Weapons," a new horror movie set for release Aug. 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian writer-director Zach Cregger.

In the trailer, released Tuesday, Julia Garner stars as a teacher who arrives at school to find her entire class has gone missing overnight.

The mystery deepens as some parents cast suspicions on the teacher.

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance," the official synopsis reads.

Weapons also stars Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Writer-director Cregger also produces, alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin serve as executive producers.

Weapons releases in theaters Aug. 8.

