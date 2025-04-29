April 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Movies released a trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third entry in the series about a team of thieving magicians.

The trailer, released Tuesday, sees J. Daniel "Danny" Atlas (returning star Jesse Eisenberg) recruiting a new team of magicians played by Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith, to go up against a criminal organization headed by Rosamund Pike.

The heist leads to Eisenberg's reunion with the rest of the series' "Four Horsemen:" Merrit McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Jack Wilder (Dave Franco) and Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher).

Franchise stars Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo also return for the three-quel.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Uncharted) from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The film is scheduled for release in theaters Nov. 14.