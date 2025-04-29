April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Fear Street: Prom Queen, a 1980s-set slasher in the same universe as the Fear Street trilogy released in 2021.

The trailer, released Tuesday, shows the campaign for prom queen in the town of Shadyside taking a dark turn when a mysterious masked figure goes on a killing spree.

Prom Queen is the fourth entry in Netflix's Fear Street series following the films 1994, 1978 and 1666, released in 2021.

"We're back in Shadyside and the year is 1988," director and co-writer Matt Palmer told Netflix's Tudum.

"With senior prom just two days away the race for prom queen is already heating up, but when somebody starts slaughtering the prom queen candidates, all hell is set to break loose. Think classic 80s slasher and all the fun that entails, but with compelling characters, needle drops, dancing and a whole lot more," Palmer said.

Fear Street: Prom Queen stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Katherine Waterston and Ariana Greenblatt.

The film, based on the 1992 book Fear Street: The Prom Queen by Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine, releases on Netflix May 23.