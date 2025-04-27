'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45M

April 27 (UPI) -- Sinners is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $45 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Star Wars: Episode III -- Return of the Sith with $25.2 million, followed by The Accountant 2 at No. 3 with $24.5 million, A Minecraft Movie at No. 4 with $22.7 million and Until Dawn at No. 5 with $8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The King of Kings at No. 6 with $4 million, The Amateur at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Warfare at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Pink Floyd: Live From Pompeii at No. 9 with $2.6 million and The Legend of Ochi at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

