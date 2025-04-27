Movies
April 27, 2025 / 4:57 PM

'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45M

By Karen Butler
Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Sinners is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $45 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Star Wars: Episode III -- Return of the Sith with $25.2 million, followed by The Accountant 2 at No. 3 with $24.5 million, A Minecraft Movie at No. 4 with $22.7 million and Until Dawn at No. 5 with $8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The King of Kings at No. 6 with $4 million, The Amateur at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Warfare at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Pink Floyd: Live From Pompeii at No. 9 with $2.6 million and The Legend of Ochi at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

Cast member Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sinners" in New York City on April 3, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ben Affleck proud of enduring popularity of 'The Accountant'
Movies // 2 days ago
Ben Affleck proud of enduring popularity of 'The Accountant'
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck says he is surprised his thriller "The Accountant" seems to have only grown in popularity since its release in 2016. Sequel "The Accountant 2" opens in theaters Friday.
Jack Quaid, Jeffrey Dean Morgan enjoyed no frills 'Neighborhood Watch' production
Movies // 2 days ago
Jack Quaid, Jeffrey Dean Morgan enjoyed no frills 'Neighborhood Watch' production
LOS ANGELES, April 25 (UPI) -- Jack Quaid and Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke with UPI about working with a crew no bigger than 10 on "Neighborhood Watch," in theaters and VOD Friday, and discussed new seasons of "The Boys" and "Walking Dead: Dead City."
Stanley Tucci warns of danger in 'Fountain of Youth' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Stanley Tucci warns of danger in 'Fountain of Youth' trailer
April 24 (UPI) -- In a new "Fountain of Youth" trailer, Stanley Tucci warns of the dangers associated with the mythical waters. John Krasinski and Natalie Portman also star.
Ben Affleck says his kids liked 'Accountant 2,' calls them 'tough' critics
Movies // 3 days ago
Ben Affleck says his kids liked 'Accountant 2,' calls them 'tough' critics
April 24 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck shared his kids' reaction to his new film "The Accountant 2," which arrives in theaters Friday, when he stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle: '50s love story in 'On Swift Horses' relevant today
Movies // 3 days ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle: '50s love story in 'On Swift Horses' relevant today
April 24 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sasha Calle spoke with UPI about their movie "On Swift Horses," in theaters Friday, which they say captures timeless romantic feelings even though they play characters in the 1950s.
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
Movies // 4 days ago
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
April 23 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning finds an unlikely ally in an outcast Predator, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, in "Predator: Badlands."
John Cena, Idris Elba play 'Heads of State' in trailer for action comedy
Movies // 4 days ago
John Cena, Idris Elba play 'Heads of State' in trailer for action comedy
April 23 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the action-comedy "Heads of State" starring John Cena and Idris Elba as the U.S. President and U.K. Prime Minister, respectively.
Movie review: 'Bullet Train Explosion' celebrates speed, teamwork
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Bullet Train Explosion' celebrates speed, teamwork
LOS ANGELES, April 23 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train Explosion," on Netflix Thursday, harkens back to the glory days of disaster movies with a speeding train and teamwork between passengers, conductors and railway crew.
Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser
Movies // 5 days ago
Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser
April 22 (UPI) -- Max is teasing "Mountainhead," a new film written and directed by "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong and starring Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Cory Michael Smith and Jason Schwartzman.
'Song Sung Blue' gets first look image, Christmas release date
Movies // 5 days ago
'Song Sung Blue' gets first look image, Christmas release date
April 22 (UPI) -- Focus Features offered a first look at "Song Sung Blue," starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a pair of musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, and announced the film's Christmas release date.

