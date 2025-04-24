Trending
April 24, 2025 / 3:05 PM

Stanley Tucci warns of danger in 'Fountain of Youth' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Stanley Tucci stars in the upcoming feature "Fountain of Youth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Stanley Tucci stars in the upcoming feature "Fountain of Youth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- In a new Fountain of Youth trailer, Stanley Tucci warns of the dangers associated with the mythical waters.

"The fountain is too powerful and dangerous for mankind," Tucci's character tells Esme (Eiza Gonzalez) in Thursday's preview. "For thousands of years, we have ensured that it remain hidden."

However, sibling-duo Luke and Charlotte, portrayed by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, are on a mission to finish what their father started and find the famous spring.

The Gentlemen director Guy Ritchie helms the film, which also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso and Carmen Ejogo and premieres May 23.

"Told you it would be an adventure," Luke tells his sister as they try to catch their breaths on an apparent boat.

Krasinski, who is best-known for his portrayal of Jim on The Office was dubbed People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2024.

Portman also stars in the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake.

Natalie Portman turns 40: a look back

Portman fields questions from the media at a press conference for "Anywhere But Here" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on September 17, 1999. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

