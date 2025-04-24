April 24 (UPI) -- In a new Fountain of Youth trailer, Stanley Tucci warns of the dangers associated with the mythical waters.

"The fountain is too powerful and dangerous for mankind," Tucci's character tells Esme (Eiza Gonzalez) in Thursday's preview. "For thousands of years, we have ensured that it remain hidden."

However, sibling-duo Luke and Charlotte, portrayed by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, are on a mission to finish what their father started and find the famous spring.

The Gentlemen director Guy Ritchie helms the film, which also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso and Carmen Ejogo and premieres May 23.

"Told you it would be an adventure," Luke tells his sister as they try to catch their breaths on an apparent boat.

Krasinski, who is best-known for his portrayal of Jim on The Office was dubbed People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2024.

Portman also stars in the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake.

