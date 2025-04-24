Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle: '50s love story in 'On Swift Horses' relevant today

April 24 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sasha Calle agree the 1950s love story in their film On Swift Horses, in theaters Friday, remains relevant today. The actors play two women from different worlds who find love, both with each other and other people.

Edgar-Jones, 26, plays Muriel, a woman who moves to California with her husband, Korean War veteran Lee (Will Poulter). Unbeknownst to Lee, Muriel begins exploring romances with other women, including Gail (Kat Cunning).

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Edgar-Jones and Calle said they related to their characters, despite the film being set decades before they themselves were born. The movie is based on Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel.

"It really captures that time in your early 20s when you're really stepping into yourself and trying to navigate that exploration of identity," Edgar-Jones said of the story. "That's something that is exciting and new and thrilling."

Calle, 29, portrays Sandra, a lesbian Mexican-American woman whom Muriel first meets socially. She said the film's love stories are able to transcend time and resonate with viewers in any era.

"The exploration of self and sexuality and love and connection, I think that's a human experience that will transcend time," Calle said. "You can meet someone and feel such a strong connection with them and want to love them. I think that's universal and I find that to be very beautiful."

Lee's brother, Julius (Jacob Elordi), comes to visit after the couple's move and teaches Muriel how to play poker. She also becomes skilled at picking horses at the race track, where she first meets Gail.

As Muriel explores who she was meant to be and love, Edgar-Jones believes the character still loves her husband despite connecting with other people in the film.

"What the story explores so well is that can we love multiple people at once and in different ways?" Edgar-Jones said. "I think Lee represents a version of her life that maybe she thought she would have but really, as it's beginning to come into fruition, she's realizing it's not enough for her, that she wants more. She needs more."

Lee inadvertently pushes Muriel into Sandra's arms when Sandra knocks on their door while collecting signatures to stop a highway from removing her from her family home. Lee insists progress is good and that Sandra will be well compensated by the government.

Poulter was not available to discuss Lee's biases, but director Daniel Minahan loved the scene for what it brings out in Muriel.

"Muriel is caught in the middle between these two people and she's very sympathetic to Sandra," Minahan said. "When we see Lee in that very offhanded moment tangle with Sandra for a moment and how graciously she steps away, Muriel is very sensitive to it and runs after her."

Muriel makes friends with Sandra and they ultimately become lovers, too.

"He's the antagonist of the film but he's also the nicest guy," Minahan said of Lee. "He's blind to his privilege but they're all complex characters and that's what makes it so appealing."

Calle agreed that the interaction with Lee led to a beautiful relationship.

"I think it was the beginning of something wonderful," Calle said. "I watch it every time and I smirk when I see that scene."

Muriel still has more love to go around, Edgar-Jones said. Lee fulfills what Muriel initially thought she wanted, i.e. a nuclear family in the suburbs, but Julius and Sandra show her new sides of herself.

"I also think she loves Julius," Edgar-Jones said. "It's almost like he holds a mirror up to her of a version of her life that she realizes that she desires. Then Sandra is truly just for pure love. Again, [Sandra] just holds space for her to be her true self."