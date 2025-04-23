Trending
April 23, 2025 / 2:58 PM

John Cena, Idris Elba play 'Heads of State' in trailer for action comedy

By Jessica Inman
"Heads of State" arrives on Prime Video July 2. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
"Heads of State" arrives on Prime Video July 2. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

April 23 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the action-comedy Heads of State starring John Cena and Idris Elba as the U.S. President and U.K. Prime Minister, respectively.

The trailer, released Wednesday, begins as the pair shake hands and Cena says they are embarking on a "debut duet."

"Yeah, it's like I'm Dr. Dre and you're Eminem and we're taking that stage for the first time together," Cena says.

The duo get attacked while flying and are forced to work together, which doesn't seem to come naturally for the rivals.

"When they become targets of a powerful enemy, they're forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run," an official synopsis reads. "Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world."

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also star, and Ilya Naishuller directs.

Heads of State arrives on Prime Video July 2.

