April 23 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning finds an unlikely ally in an outcast Predator, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, in Predator: Badlands.

"I didn't think you survived," says Thia (Fanning) in a teaser trailer released Wednesday.

Schuster-Koloamatangi portrays a young Predator who was exiled from his community and "embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary," according to an official synopsis.

"You're hunting something that can't be killed," Fanning's character says.

Predator: Badlands is the seventh title in the Predator film series. The movie takes place in a future time period and on a different planet, according to an official description.

Viewers only see the silhouette of the monster the Predator is facing.

Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed the Predator movie Prey, also directs Predator: Badlands.

The film arrives in theaters Nov. 7.