April 22, 2025 / 3:21 PM

Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly run into 'monster rivalry' in 'Zombies 4' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Meg Donnelly arrives on the red carpet at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiere in 2021. She will star in the fourth "Zombies" film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Meg Donnelly arrives on the red carpet at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiere in 2021. She will star in the fourth "Zombies" film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, starring Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly and arriving on Disney Channel July 10.

Manheim portrays zombie Zed while Meg Donnelly is his cheerleader girlfriend, Addison.

The "power couple" embark on a summer road trip, but things don't go as planned and they encounter "yet another monster rivalry" between daywalkers and vampires.

"Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions," an official synopsis reads.

The film also stars Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Kylee Russell, Chandler Kinney, Julian Lerner, Swayam Bhatia, Mekonnen Knife, Lisa Chappell and Jonno Roberts.

There will be nine new songs in the film, which arrives on Disney+ July 11.

