April 22, 2025 / 4:13 PM

Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Steve Carell stars in "Mountainhead," a film from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 5 | Steve Carell stars in "Mountainhead," a film from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Mountainhead, a new film starring Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef.

The pair, along with Cory Michael Smith and Jason Schwartzman, play four friends and "presidents of tech" who gather at a luxury home in the mountains amid global crises.

A teaser trailer released Tuesday shows the group receiving a call from the U.S. president. When they consider what president might say, Youssef's character suggests, "That your platform has inflamed a volatile situation, circulating unfalsifiable deep fakes, massive fraud, market instability."

According an official synopsis, the group is worth a combined $371 billion and have "zero culpability."

Mountainhead is written and directed by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. The film arrives May 31 on Max.

