Trending
Movies
April 22, 2025 / 10:16 AM

Jennifer Love Hewitt returns in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jennifer Love Hewitt will reprise Julie in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot-sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jennifer Love Hewitt will reprise Julie in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" reboot-sequel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment is previewing the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot-sequel starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and arriving in theaters July 18.

The actress will reprise her role as Julie from the original 1997 film, with Freddie Prinze Jr. to also return as Ray Bronson.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon star as a new group of young people who cover up a crime and are subsequently stalked by a vengeful killer.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Wonders' character approaching Julie (Hewitt) and asking for help.

"I just have one question," Julie responds. "What did you do last summer?"

According to the official synopsis, the friend group got away with causing a fatal car accident and even created "a pact to keep it a secret."

"A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer..." the description continues.

The film also stars Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Heartstopper' to end with feature film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Heartstopper' to end with feature film
April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix series "Heartstopper" will culminate with a film starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as high school sweethearts entering a new chapter of life. The movie was announced instead of a Season 4.
Rosario Dawson: 'Common Ground' reminds people to care about nature, food
Movies // 5 hours ago
Rosario Dawson: 'Common Ground' reminds people to care about nature, food
NEW YORK, April 22 (UPI) -- Rosario Dawson told UPI she hopes her documentary, "Common Ground," makes people more mindful about where their food comes from.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood join 'Ready or Not 2'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood join 'Ready or Not 2'
April 21 (UPI) -- "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and "Lord of the Rings" actor Elijah Wood will star in the "Ready or Not" sequel, along with returning actress Samara Weaving.
'The Accountant 2' final trailer features gunfire, explosions
Movies // 19 hours ago
'The Accountant 2' final trailer features gunfire, explosions
April 21 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is teasing the theater premiere of "The Accountant 2" Friday with one last trailer. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star.
'Weapons' teaser introduces 'Barbarian' director's next film
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Weapons' teaser introduces 'Barbarian' director's next film
April 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing "Weapons," a new horror film from "Barbarian" writer and director Zach Cregger. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich star.
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (UPI) -- "The Accountant 2," starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal and releasing in theaters Friday, emphasizes the best aspects of the original to make the sequel more fun.
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M
April 20 (UPI) -- "Sinners" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday."
'Him' teaser: Jordan Peele produces sports horror film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Him' teaser: Jordan Peele produces sports horror film
April 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing "Him," a new horror film produced by Jordan Peele and starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers as a football star and his protege.
Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars' movie set for 2027 release
Movies // 4 days ago
Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars' movie set for 2027 release
April 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced "Star Wars: Starfighter," a new film directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is set for theatrical release in May 2027.
'Ugly Stepsister' star Lea Myren researched pain for role
Movies // 4 days ago
'Ugly Stepsister' star Lea Myren researched pain for role
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Stars Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Naess and writer/director Emilie Blichfeldt spoke with UPI about the dark Cinderella story "The Ugly Stepsister" and depicting the pain and mutilation Myren's character endures.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
Movie review: 'Accountant 2' more fun than original
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
TV review: 'Andor' Season 2 fulfills promise of 'Star Wars' prequel
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
'The Slayer has been activated' in 'DOOM: The Dark Ages' trailer
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Mac Gayden, Nashville guitarist and songwriter, dead at 83
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'
Pedro Pascal on Joel's 'Last of Us' twist: 'I'm in active denial'

Follow Us