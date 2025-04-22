'Heartstopper' to end with feature film

1 of 3 | Netflix announced the upcoming "Heartstopper" film on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix Tudum

April 22 (UPI) -- Netflix's Heartstopper series will culminate with a film starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke as high school sweethearts entering a new chapter of life.

The streamer released a movie poster Tuesday teasing the upcoming feature with Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) smiling at one another as cartoon leaves flutter around them.

"Who fancies a movie then?" the poster reads.

The film was penned by series creator and executive producer Alice Oseman, whose graphic novels inspired the Netflix series. The movie will adapt the upcoming sixth chapter in Oseman's graphic novel series.

"After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them," an official synopsis reads. "Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet."

Oseman shared excitement in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I'm deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I've written the script and we're hard at work already. I know you'll have a lot of questions, and I'll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let's celebrate," Oseman wrote. "Heartstopper is getting its ending!"

A release date has not yet been shared. The film will conclude the series instead of a Season 4.