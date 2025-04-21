Trending
'Weapons' teaser introduces 'Barbarian' director's next film

By Jessica Inman
Josh Brolin arrives on the red carpet at the New York Premiere of Warner Bros. "Dune: Part Two" in 2024. He stars in the upcoming film "Weapons." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Josh Brolin arrives on the red carpet at the New York Premiere of Warner Bros. "Dune: Part Two" in 2024. He stars in the upcoming film "Weapons." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger.

In a preview released Monday, viewers hear a voice addressing a Mr. Graff.

"I can understand your passion, and I don't mind having these conversations with you, because God forbid if it was my child, I'd be demanding answers too," the voice says. "Those kids walked out of those homes. No one pulled them out. No one forced them."

Viewers then hear faint whispers and see images of children running through a dark neighborhood.

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance," an official synopsis reads.

Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan star.

Cregger penned the script, and serves as director and one of the film's producers. The filmmaker also recently produced the movie Companion.

Weapons arrives in theaters Aug. 8.

