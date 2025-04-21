Trending
'The Accountant 2' final trailer features gunfire, explosions

By Jessica Inman
Cast members Ben Affleck (L) and Jon Bernthal attend the premiere of the motion picture thriller "The Accountant 2" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
April 21 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is teasing the theater premiere of The Accountant 2 Friday with one last trailer.

In the clip released Monday, viewers get glimpses of gunfire, fights and explosions.

The film follows Christian Wolff, portrayed by Ben Affleck, an autistic forensic accountant who was hired by Cynthia Addai-Robbinson's character, Financial Crime Enforcement Network agent Maybeth Medina.

Jon Bernthal portrays Wolff's brother Braxton, a hitman, and together they take on a case looking for an immigrant family that had gone missing.

According to an official synopsis, "they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

The first film arrived in 2016.

