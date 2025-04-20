Movies
April 20, 2025 / 7:41 PM

'Sinners' tops North American box office with $45.6M

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Sinners is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $45.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Minecraft Movie with $41.3 million, The King of Kings at No. 3 with $17.3 million, The Amateur at No. 4 with $7.2 million and Warfare at No. 5 with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Drop at No. 6, Colorful Stage! The Movie at No. 7 with $2.8 million, Pride & Prejudice at No. 8 with $2.7 million, The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 at No. 9 with $1.7 million and Snow White at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld attend 'Sinners' premiere

Cast member Michael B. Jordan arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Sinners" in New York City on April 3, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Him' teaser: Jordan Peele produces sports horror film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Him' teaser: Jordan Peele produces sports horror film
April 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing "Him," a new horror film produced by Jordan Peele and starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers as a football star and his protege.
Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars' movie set for 2027 release
Movies // 2 days ago
Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars' movie set for 2027 release
April 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced "Star Wars: Starfighter," a new film directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is set for theatrical release in May 2027.
'Ugly Stepsister' star Lea Myren researched pain for role
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ugly Stepsister' star Lea Myren researched pain for role
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Stars Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Naess and writer/director Emilie Blichfeldt spoke with UPI about the dark Cinderella story "The Ugly Stepsister" and depicting the pain and mutilation Myren's character endures.
Tom Cruise clings to plane 8,000 feet up in 'Mission: Impossible' featurette
Movies // 3 days ago
Tom Cruise clings to plane 8,000 feet up in 'Mission: Impossible' featurette
April 17 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise braves 140 mph winds as he clings to a small yellow plane 8,000 feet up in the air for a stunt in "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning."
Julia Garner wields the power cosmic in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Julia Garner wields the power cosmic in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," featuring Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.
Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal attend 'Accountant 2' premiere
Movies // 3 days ago
Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal attend 'Accountant 2' premiere
April 17 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal were among the "Accountant 2" cast members who attended the premiere of the film Wednesday.
'Thunderbolts' reflect on regrets, redemption in final trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Thunderbolts' reflect on regrets, redemption in final trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- The final trailer for the Marvel movie "Thunderbolts" shows the group of misfit heroes grappling with their past regrets as they face an "all-powerful" threat without the Avengers.
Island dwellers face new dangers in '28 Years Later' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Island dwellers face new dangers in '28 Years Later' trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures has released a haunting new trailer for its upcoming zombie-apocalypse sequel, "28 Years Later."
Joan Chen, Youn Yuh-jung blend tradition, modernity in 'Wedding Banquet'
Movies // 3 days ago
Joan Chen, Youn Yuh-jung blend tradition, modernity in 'Wedding Banquet'
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Joan Chen plays mother of the bride and Youn Yuh-Jung plays grandmother of the groom in "The Wedding Banquet," in theaters Friday. The veteran actors spoke to UPI about their approach to the new generation's remake.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman fall out of love in 'The Roses'
Movies // 4 days ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman fall out of love in 'The Roses'
April 16 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is previewing "The Roses," a new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as a husband and wife navigating a withering marriage.

Trending Stories

'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
'The Chi' Season 7 preview shows women protecting their city
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
The Who: Drummer Zak Starkey not stepping down after all
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
Famous birthdays for April 20: Killer Mike, George Takei
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
WWE 'WrestleMania 41': Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' to return for Season 8 in May

Follow Us