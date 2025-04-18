Ryan Gosling's 'Star Wars' movie set for 2027 release

April 18 (UPI) -- Disney has announced that Star Wars: Starfighter is set for theatrical release in May 2027.

The standalone film will star Barbie and the Fall Guy alum Ryan Gosling and be helmed by Stranger Things co-creator and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

"It's set in a period of time that we haven't seen explored before," Levy told the crowd at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, according to EW.com.

Shawn Levy. Ryan Gosling. A new standalone story coming from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Starfighter is coming to theaters Memorial Day 2027. pic.twitter.com/uiTLfRA0fz— Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

Production is expected to begin this fall on the film, which will feature a new cast of characters.

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt attend premiere of 'The Fall Guy' in LA