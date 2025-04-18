'Him' teaser: Jordan Peele produces sports horror film

1 of 5 | "Him," a new horror film produced by Jordan Peele, arrives in theaters Sept. 19. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

April 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is previewing Him, a new horror film produced by Jordan Peele and starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers.

Wayans and Withers portray Isaiah White, a "legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar," and his mentee Cameron, a player who sustained a brain injury just before scouting for professional football began, according a press release.

"But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protege down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for," the description continues.

The teaser trailer shows Cameron being pushed to near-breaking points during the apparent training.

"If you want to transcend the game, you have to dig deep," Isaiah's voice says as the clip begins. "Your mind and your body have to be in sync. Talent is how hard you're willing to work. No days off. No sleep."

The film also stars Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000, Tierra Whack and Jim Jefferies and opens September 19.

Him is co-written and directed by Justin Tipping. Peele, known for his work on such films as Get Out and Nope, and his Monkeypaw Productions produce.