April 17 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise braves 140 mph winds as he clings to a small yellow plane 8,000 feet up in the air in a featurette for Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning.

Paramount Pictures released a 29-second video Thursday that shows the actor, who portrays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, performing the stunt.

"You can't imagine how physically punishing it was for Tom to be on the wing," a voice says. "The wind distorts your vision. It's almost impossible to breathe."

The film is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival May 14, and arrives in theaters May 23.

Hayley Atwell, Tramell Tillman, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariel Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett also star.

