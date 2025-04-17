Trending
April 17, 2025 / 2:12 PM

Tom Cruise clings to plane 8,000 feet up in 'Mission: Impossible' featurette

By Jessica Inman
Actor Tom Cruise drops into the Stade de France from a wire during the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympic in 2024. He also clung to the wing of a small plane in his upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 5 | Actor Tom Cruise drops into the Stade de France from a wire during the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympic in 2024. He also clung to the wing of a small plane in his upcoming "Mission: Impossible" movie. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise braves 140 mph winds as he clings to a small yellow plane 8,000 feet up in the air in a featurette for Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning.

Paramount Pictures released a 29-second video Thursday that shows the actor, who portrays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, performing the stunt.

"You can't imagine how physically punishing it was for Tom to be on the wing," a voice says. "The wind distorts your vision. It's almost impossible to breathe."

The film is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival May 14, and arrives in theaters May 23.

Hayley Atwell, Tramell Tillman, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariel Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett also star.

Florence Pugh performed a different high-altitude stunt for her upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts. The actress jumped from the top of Merdeka 118, an 118-story skyscraper that is the second-tallest building in the world, for the film.

Tom Cruises poses with director Steven Spielberg and actors Jodie Foster and Dustin Hoffman, left to right, after he was presented the 5th annual Artists Rights Foundation John Huston Award during a mock ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 17, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

