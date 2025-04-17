April 17 (UPI) -- The final trailer for the Marvel movie Thunderbolts shows the group of misfit heroes grappling with their past regrets.

The preview released Thursday shows Geraldine Viswanathan, who portrays Mel, comment on it's strange that the Avengers are not "coming to save the day."

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) suggests the Thunderbolts can fulfill that role instead.

"Bucky, you have the wrong people," says Yelena (Florence Pugh). "We have all done bad things."

"Look, I've been where you are," he responds. "The past doesn't go away. So, you can either live with it forever, or you can do something about it."

As the trailer continues, the group encounters a villain (Lewis Pullman) known as "the Void," and Yelena struggles to forgive herself for her past mistakes.

A previously-released featurette shows Pugh jumping from the world's second tallest building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Thunderbolts lands in theaters May 2.

David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell and Olga Kurylenko also star.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet