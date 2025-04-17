Trending
Movies
April 17, 2025 / 10:07 AM

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal attend 'Accountant 2' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Cast members Ben Affleck (L) and Jon Bernthal attend the premiere of the motion picture thriller "The Accountant 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast members Ben Affleck (L) and Jon Bernthal attend the premiere of the motion picture thriller "The Accountant 2" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal were among the Accountant 2 cast members who attended the premiere of the film Wednesday.

Affleck, 52, wore a navy blue suit while Bernthal, 48, wore black to the Los Angeles screening. They portray estranged brothers Christian and Brax Wolff who "uncover a deadly conspiracy," according to an official synopsis.

Christian (Affleck) is both socially-award and brilliant, while Brax is "highly lethal."

Other cast members who attended the premiere include J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Nik Sanchez and Presley Alexander. Director Gavin O'Connor was also present.

Allison Robertson also stars in the film, which arrives in theaters April 25.

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal attend 'Accountant 2' premiere

Cast members Ben Affleck (L) and Jon Bernthal attend the premiere of "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles on April 16, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Thunderbolts' reflect on regrets, redemption in final trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Thunderbolts' reflect on regrets, redemption in final trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- The final trailer for the Marvel movie "Thunderbolts" shows the group of misfit heroes grappling with their past regrets as they face an "all-powerful" threat without the Avengers.
Island dwellers face new dangers in '28 Years Later' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Island dwellers face new dangers in '28 Years Later' trailer
April 17 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures has released a haunting new trailer for its upcoming zombie-apocalypse sequel, "28 Years Later."
Joan Chen, Youn Yuh-jung blend tradition, modernity in 'Wedding Banquet'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Joan Chen, Youn Yuh-jung blend tradition, modernity in 'Wedding Banquet'
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Joan Chen plays mother of the bride and Youn Yuh-Jung plays grandmother of the groom in "The Wedding Banquet," in theaters Friday. The veteran actors spoke to UPI about their approach to the new generation's remake.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman fall out of love in 'The Roses'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman fall out of love in 'The Roses'
April 16 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is previewing "The Roses," a new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as a husband and wife navigating a withering marriage.
Agriculture documentary 'Common Ground' to premiere on Earth Day
Movies // 1 day ago
Agriculture documentary 'Common Ground' to premiere on Earth Day
April 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video shared a trailer for "Common Ground," a documentary about regenerative agriculture featuring Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and other stars, that will premiere April 22 on Earth Day.
Tom Hiddleston sees his future in the stars in 'Life of Chuck' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Hiddleston sees his future in the stars in 'Life of Chuck' trailer
April 15 (UPI) -- Production company Neon released a trailer for "The Life of Chuck," a new film adapted by Mike Flanagan from a story by Stephen King.
Director Chris Columbus calls Trump's 'Home Alone 2' cameo an 'albatross'
Movies // 1 day ago
Director Chris Columbus calls Trump's 'Home Alone 2' cameo an 'albatross'
April 15 (UPI) -- "Home Alone 2" director Chris Columbus expressed his regret over President Donald Trump's cameo appearance in the 1992 film starring Macaulay Culkin.
Movie review: 'The Shrouds' intriguing but loses the plot
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Shrouds' intriguing but loses the plot
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- "The Shrouds," in theaters Friday, boasts yet another fascinating David Cronenberg premise but this time devolves into excessive exposition and dangling plot threads.
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
Movies // 2 days ago
Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo
April 14 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its upcoming film "Day Drinker" with a photograph of Johnny Depp. The actor reunites with frequent co-star Penelope Cruz in the new movie.
Joaquin Phoenix plays embattled sheriff in 'Eddington' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix plays embattled sheriff in 'Eddington' trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Film studio A24 released an official trailer for "Eddington," director Ari Aster's new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.

Trending Stories

'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
'Leverage' cast says characters struggle with 'Redemption'
Famous birthdays for April 16: Jon Cryer, Martin Lawrence
Famous birthdays for April 16: Jon Cryer, Martin Lawrence
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
'1923' Season 2 finale draws 14 million viewers on Paramount+
'Buffy' actress Michelle Trachtenberg died from complications of diabetes
'Buffy' actress Michelle Trachtenberg died from complications of diabetes
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' to premiere Aug. 8
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' to premiere Aug. 8

Follow Us