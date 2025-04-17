April 17 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

The trailer, released Thursday, sees Sue Storm, played by Vanessa Kirby, confirm to the rest of the team that she is pregnant with her first child.

The good news is followed by the arrival of the Silver Surfer, who warns of earth's imminent destruction.

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), fears the attack on earth is his fault, as he sets out to save the world with Sue, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The trailer also features a peak at the massive boots of the villainous entity Galactus as he walks across New York City. The shadow of the gigantic antagonist was previously seen in in the teaser trailer, which released in February.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, releases in theaters July 25.

