April 17, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Julia Garner wields the power cosmic in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Julia Garner stars in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which released a new trailer Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Julia Garner stars in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which released a new trailer Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

The trailer, released Thursday, sees Sue Storm, played by Vanessa Kirby, confirm to the rest of the team that she is pregnant with her first child.

The good news is followed by the arrival of the Silver Surfer, who warns of earth's imminent destruction.

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), fears the attack on earth is his fault, as he sets out to save the world with Sue, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The trailer also features a peak at the massive boots of the villainous entity Galactus as he walks across New York City. The shadow of the gigantic antagonist was previously seen in in the teaser trailer, which released in February.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman, releases in theaters July 25.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

