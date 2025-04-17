April 17 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures has released a haunting new trailer for its upcoming zombie-apocalypse sequel, 28 Years Later.

"It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected," a synopsis accompanying Wednesday's 2-minute preview explained.

"One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Set for theatrical release on June 20, the picture was directed by Danny Boyle.

It stars Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams and Jodie Comer.

The latest trailer shows people trying to survive attacks from the undead, while a voice eerily chants the words to Rudyard Kipling's poem "Boots": "7, 6, 11, 5, moving up and down again. Don't, don't, don't look at what's in front of you.

"Count, count, count the bullets in the bandoliers. Oh, my God, keep me from going lunatic. Boots, boots, boots, boots moving up and down again. Moving up and down again. Moving up and down again," the voice grows more frantic. "Moving up and down again. Moving up and down again. Moving up and down again. There's no discharge in the war."

The film follows 2002's 28 Days Later and 2007's 28 Weeks Later.

