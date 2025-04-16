April 16 (UPI) -- Prime Video has released a trailer for Common Ground, a documentary about regenerative agriculture that will premiere April 22 on Earth Day.

The trailer features appearances from celebrities including Rosario Dawson, Laura Dern, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Jason Momoa, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed.

Common Ground explores how a conversion to regenerative agriculture could revitalize the soil and save farmers millions of dollars.

The film is directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, who previously helmed the documentary Kiss the Ground.

common Ground originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023.

"There's a way to save our precious soils," Dern says in the trailer. "It's called regeneration."

Common Ground streams April 22 on Prime Video.