April 15, 2025 / 4:07 PM

Tom Hiddleston sees his future in the stars in 'Life of Chuck' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Tom Hiddleston stars in "The Life of Chuck," which hits theaters June 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Hiddleston stars in "The Life of Chuck," which hits theaters June 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- Production company Neon released a trailer for The Life of Chuck, a new film adapted by Mike Flanagan from a story by Stephen King.

The trailer features scenes from the life of Charles "Chuck" Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) set to a voice over from co-star Mark Hamill.

"When you look up at the night sky, it can tell you stuff about your future," Hamill's character says. "it won't lie to you, it's pure that way."

The script also offers glimpses of Hamill's character, as well as co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay.

The film is directed by Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) from a script he adapted from a short story by Stephen King.

The Life of Chuck releases in theaters June 13.

Movies // 2 hours ago
April 15 (UPI) -- "Home Alone 2" director Chris Columbus expressed his regret over President Donald Trump's cameo appearance in the 1992 film starring Macaulay Culkin.
Movies // 11 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- "The Shrouds," in theaters Friday, boasts yet another fascinating David Cronenberg premise but this time devolves into excessive exposition and dangling plot threads.
Movies // 1 day ago
April 14 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its upcoming film "Day Drinker" with a photograph of Johnny Depp. The actor reunites with frequent co-star Penelope Cruz in the new movie.
Movies // 1 day ago
April 14 (UPI) -- Film studio A24 released an official trailer for "Eddington," director Ari Aster's new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.
Movies // 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- "The Legend of Ochi," in theaters Friday, combines '80s children's creature adventures with A24's modern arthouse style with great success.
Movies // 1 day ago
April 13 (UPI) -- "A Minecraft Movie" is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $80.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movies // 2 days ago
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Writer-director Brian Skiba told UPI he felt like he found a kindred spirit while working with Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage on the period drama, "Gunslingers."
Movies // 4 days ago
April 11 (UPI) -- "Companion," a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, will arrive on Max beginning April 18, Warner Bros. announced Friday.
Movies // 4 days ago
April 11 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh jumped from the top of Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world, while filming the Marvel movie "Thunderbolts."
Movies // 4 days ago
April 11 (UPI) -- The first stunt design award is to be presented at the 100th annual Oscars gala in 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

Follow Us