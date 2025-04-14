Trending
Movies
April 14, 2025 / 3:15 PM

Johnny Depp appears in first 'Day Drinker' photo

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Johnny Depp stars in "Day Drinker." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
1 of 5 | Johnny Depp stars in "Day Drinker." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate

April 14 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is previewing its upcoming film Day Drinker with a photograph of Johnny Depp, who stars in the movie.

In the first-look image released Monday, Depp is seen with long gray hair tied back, and a full, gray beard. He wears a suit and a gold ring on his pinky finger, with an apparent cocktail in his hand.

The movie introduces a bartender (Madelyn Cline) who is working on a private yacht when she meets Depp's character.

"They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Penelope Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming," the film's logline reads.

Cruz and Depp have previously starred together in such films as Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Marc Webb, who directed 500 Days of Summer and, more recently, the live-action retelling of Snow White, is directing Day Drinker, which is being filmed in Spain.

A release date has not yet been shared.

Johnny Depp turns 60: a look back

Al Pacino and Johnny Depp (R), who co-star in "Donnie Brasco," pose on February 24, 1997, during the Los Angeles premiere of the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joaquin Phoenix plays embattled sheriff in 'Eddington' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix plays embattled sheriff in 'Eddington' trailer
April 14 (UPI) -- Film studio A24 released an official trailer for "Eddington," director Ari Aster's new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.
Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'
LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- "The Legend of Ochi," in theaters Friday, combines '80s children's creature adventures with A24's modern arthouse style with great success.
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
April 13 (UPI) -- "A Minecraft Movie" is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $80.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Movies // 1 day ago
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Writer-director Brian Skiba told UPI he felt like he found a kindred spirit while working with Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage on the period drama, "Gunslingers."
'Companion' to start streaming April 18 on Max
Movies // 3 days ago
'Companion' to start streaming April 18 on Max
April 11 (UPI) -- "Companion," a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, will arrive on Max beginning April 18, Warner Bros. announced Friday.
Florence Pugh jumps from 118-story building in 'Thunderbolts' featurette
Movies // 3 days ago
Florence Pugh jumps from 118-story building in 'Thunderbolts' featurette
April 11 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh jumped from the top of Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world, while filming the Marvel movie "Thunderbolts."
First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028
Movies // 3 days ago
First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028
April 11 (UPI) -- The first stunt design award is to be presented at the 100th annual Oscars gala in 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
Movies // 3 days ago
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" and "The Perfect Couple" actress Meghann Fahy says she doesn't think anything could have emotionally prepared her to lead her first thriller, "Drop."
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Movies // 4 days ago
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror," a documentary from Greg Tillman, will premiere April 18, one day before the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack.
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Movies // 4 days ago
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released photos from the movie "Summer of 69" on Thursday. The stripper comedy starring Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Paula Pell premieres May 9.

Trending Stories

Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
'Boston Public,' 'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt dead at 54
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'SNL' jab at her teeth
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast
John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu among 'Harry Potter' series cast

Follow Us