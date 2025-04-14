Movies
April 14, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Movie review: Spielbergian, arthouse blend elevates 'Legend of Ochi'

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Helena Zengel stars in "The Legend of Ochi," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 5 | Helena Zengel stars in "The Legend of Ochi," in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of A24

LOS ANGELES, April 14 (UPI) -- The Legend of Ochi, in theaters Friday, combines aspects of family films of the '80s with A24's arthouse aesthetic. The unique combination proves charming.

The movie is set in an imagined modern-day Romania, where hunters still hunt Carpathian beasts. Maxim (Willem Dafoe) teaches his son Petro (Finn Wolfhard) and other boys to hunt Ochi, forest creatures that come out at night.

This hunter and prey relationship is upended when Maxim's daughter Yuri (Helena Zengel) meets an injured Ochi and runs away with it.

The friendship between a child and a creature harkens back to the Steven Spielberg film E.T. and Gremlins, which he produced. The "kids on an adventure" genre also recalls The Goonies, NeverEnding Story and more.

The Legend of Ochi delivers on those counts. Yuri learns the Ochi's language so they can communicate, and they escape a supermarket and river rapids in action scenes.

The Ochi is adorable and easily sympathetic when injured. Its tribe has some more menacing Ochi but they still retain the furry, wide-eyed charm.

In between those moments, however, the film more closely resembles other A24 movies like The Green Knight, as the focus turns to reveling in the Romanian land and myths.

Cinematography showcases the locations, showing the mountains and caves where the Ochi dwell.

Dialogue is sparse but when the actors speak, it has an endearingly childlike directness. Yuri tells her father he can have his traditional weapon back because she thinks it's dumb. Her honesty is refreshing.

Dafoe also embraces the Carpathian mythology. He wears a helmet and armor for his hunts, and when encounters his ex-wife (Emily Watson), he makes grand speeches with a language reminiscent of medieval battle cries.

The broken family with divorced parents is also a hallmark of '80s movies, especially the Spielberg ones. The dynamic remains just as relatable to kids in 2025, either literally as a child of divorce or a metaphor for feeling isolated from the adult world.

Writer/director Isaiah Saxon has crafted the ideal blend of familiar genre and new mythology. Though not quite as bombastic as similar movies from the past, it nevertheless satisfies emotionally and with rousing adventure.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
April 13 (UPI) -- "A Minecraft Movie" is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $80.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Movies // 1 day ago
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
NEW YORK, April 12 (UPI) -- Writer-director Brian Skiba told UPI he felt like he found a kindred spirit while working with Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage on the period drama, "Gunslingers."
'Companion' to start streaming April 18 on Max
Movies // 2 days ago
'Companion' to start streaming April 18 on Max
April 11 (UPI) -- "Companion," a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, will arrive on Max beginning April 18, Warner Bros. announced Friday.
Florence Pugh jumps from 118-story building in 'Thunderbolts' featurette
Movies // 2 days ago
Florence Pugh jumps from 118-story building in 'Thunderbolts' featurette
April 11 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh jumped from the top of Merdeka 118, the second-tallest building in the world, while filming the Marvel movie "Thunderbolts."
First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028
Movies // 2 days ago
First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028
April 11 (UPI) -- The first stunt design award is to be presented at the 100th annual Oscars gala in 2028, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
Movies // 2 days ago
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" and "The Perfect Couple" actress Meghann Fahy says she doesn't think anything could have emotionally prepared her to lead her first thriller, "Drop."
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Movies // 3 days ago
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror," a documentary from Greg Tillman, will premiere April 18, one day before the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack.
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Movies // 3 days ago
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released photos from the movie "Summer of 69" on Thursday. The stripper comedy starring Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Paula Pell premieres May 9.
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Sinners," in theaters April 18, is an inventive new take on vampires incorporating music and history, from writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
Movies // 3 days ago
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
April 10 (UPI) -- The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will include screenings of films from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Richard Linklater, Joachim Trier, Scarlett Johansson and more.

Trending Stories

Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Director: Nicolas Cage put his heart and soul into period drama 'Gunslingers'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Mickey Rourke leaves 'Celebrity Big Brother' house due to 'unacceptable behavior'
Famous birthdays for April 13: Ron Perlman, Allison Williams
Famous birthdays for April 13: Ron Perlman, Allison Williams
'RoboForce' storyline inspired by '80s loss to Transformers
'RoboForce' storyline inspired by '80s loss to Transformers
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M
'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M

Follow Us