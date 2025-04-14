April 14 (UPI) -- Film studio A24 released an official trailer for Eddington, director Ari Aster's new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal.

The trailer features Phoenix as the sheriff of small town Eddington, N.M., scrolling through Instagram and seeing content about his town's recent controversies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a rash of recent murders and protests.

The trailer also offers glimpses of co-stars including Austin Butler and Emma Stone. Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell and Micheal Ward also appear in the film.

"In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico," the film's official synopsis reads.

Aster's previous films released through A24 include Midsommar, Hereditary and Beau is Afraid.