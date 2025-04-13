'Minecraft Movie' tops North American box office with $80.6M

April 13 (UPI) -- A Minecraft Movie is the No. 1 film in North America, earning $80.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The King of Kings with $19 million, followed by The Amateur at No. 3 with $15 million, Warfare at No. 4 with $8.3 million and Drop at No. 5 with $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 at No. 6 with $5.8 million, A Working Man at No. 7 with $3.1 million, Snow White at No. 8 with $2.8 million, The Woman in the Yard at No. 9 with $2.1 million and The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2 at No. 10 with $932,000.