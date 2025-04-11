Trending
Movies
April 11, 2025 / 8:20 AM

First stunt design award to be presented at 100th Oscars gala in 2028

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Oscar winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin, from left to right, celebrate backstage at the Academy Awards in March. The Academy announced a new award category for honoring achievement in stunt design Thursday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 3 | Oscar winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin, from left to right, celebrate backstage at the Academy Awards in March. The Academy announced a new award category for honoring achievement in stunt design Thursday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The first stunt design award is to be presented at the 100th annual Oscars gala in 2028.

Films released in 2027 will be eligible for the inaugural honor.

"Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of film-making," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement Thursday.

"We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."

This year's Oscars took place March 2 and featured such winners as Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Kieran Culkin and Adrien Brody.

Oscars: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison win big

Adrien Brody, who won Best Actor for "The Brutalist," celebrates backstage during the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'
NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" and "The Perfect Couple" actress Meghann Fahy says she doesn't think anything could have emotionally prepared her to lead her first thriller, "Drop."
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Movies // 17 hours ago
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror," a documentary from Greg Tillman, will premiere April 18, one day before the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack.
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released photos from the movie "Summer of 69" on Thursday. The stripper comedy starring Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Paula Pell premieres May 9.
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Sinners," in theaters April 18, is an inventive new take on vampires incorporating music and history, from writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
Movies // 23 hours ago
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
April 10 (UPI) -- The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will include screenings of films from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Richard Linklater, Joachim Trier, Scarlett Johansson and more.
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Game" actor Tyriq Withers will star with Maika Monroe in "Reminders of Him," a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy "Nonnas," starring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Susan Sarandon. The show arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "G20," on Prime Video Thursday, imagines Viola Davis as an action heroine president saving the G20 summit from terrorists, and has a good time with the outlandish concept.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Movies // 2 days ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
April 8 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, and on Blu-ray May 13.
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "The Amateur," in theaters Friday, is a standard revenge movie but satisfies the requirements of the genre.

Trending Stories

'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'

Follow Us