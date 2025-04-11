Trending
Movies
April 11, 2025 / 5:30 AM

Meghann Fahy says she was 'winging it' in her first thriller 'Drop'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in "Drop," opening in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures
1 of 4 | Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in "Drop," opening in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

NEW YORK, April 11 (UPI) -- White Lotus and The Perfect Couple actress Meghann Fahy says she doesn't think anything could have emotionally prepared her to lead her first thriller, Drop.

In theaters Friday, the film follows Violet (Fahy), a widow and single mom out on a first date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar).

When someone in the restaurant AirDrops unsolicited messages to her iPhone, she must choose between killing her handsome dinner partner or risking ever seeing her sister Jen (Violett Beane) and young son Toby (Jacob Robinson) alive again.

"This is my first time doing a film in this genre. So, I was very excited beforehand and also very scared. I think [director Chris Landon], obviously, was just like an incredible leader," Fahy, 34, recently told the crowd at New York Comic Con.

"He knew exactly what he wanted to do and was able to explain everything to me in a way that was incredibly helpful and useful and, the rest of it, I just kind of was winging it," she said. "I love these films so much in this genre, but acting in one is like a completely different beast. So, I just kind of trusted him and the script."

For her many action scenes, however, she trained diligently with a stunt coordinator.

"I did prep for THEM," Fahy said. "A lot of the stunts in the movie, it was my first time doing stuff like that, so it was so fun."

The actress said the moral of her movie is: "Decline the Drop. Just press 'decline.'"

Landon said writers Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach got the idea for the film after hearing about a couple who got their own disturbing AirDrops from a stranger while out in public.

"They spent the whole night trying to figure out who it was and that was sort of the genesis of the movie," Landon recalled.

"It's a good cautionary tale. I don't know if you need to delete all your apps, but I think that the movie definitely touches on the idea that we live in an age where being harassed and attacked by someone that you can't see is a part of everyone's lives, whether they like it or not."

Unfolding over the course of one night, the story packs loads of suspense into its lean 95 minutes.

"It's a movie that plays out in real time and, so, I think that really does contribute to the pace, the speed of the film, the tension of it and, also, because you're in a single location for most of the movie, as well," Landon said.

Asked what technology personally freaks him out, Landon replied: "I don't know if this falls under 'technology,' but I have two little kids and all of their toys seem [expletive] haunted to me all the time."

"They go off in the middle of the night all the time and I'm searching the house trying to find them. So, that's usually the scary [expletive]," he added.

"That could be PTSD from our Paranormal Activity movies," producer Jason Blum chimed in.

"Probably," Landon agreed.

Blum -- whose films also include Insidious, The Purge, The Invisible Man, M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy's -- said he thinks the scariest movies are rooted in reality and, in the 21st century, the stuff of nightmares is rapidly evolving.

"The best horror comes from things that we ourselves are really fearful of and I think, especially in the last four or five years, there's been an enormous amount to be fearful of on the phones that are in our pockets," Blum said.

"The movie that Chris made really plays on that fear and the movie is super intense. It's a terrific movie," he added.

Allison Williams, Jason Blum attend 'M3gan' premiere in LA

Star and executive producer Allison Williams attends the premiere of "M3gan" at the TCL Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Movies // 15 hours ago
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced "Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror," a documentary from Greg Tillman, will premiere April 18, one day before the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack.
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released photos from the movie "Summer of 69" on Thursday. The stripper comedy starring Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Paula Pell premieres May 9.
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
Movies // 18 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Sinners," in theaters April 18, is an inventive new take on vampires incorporating music and history, from writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
Movies // 21 hours ago
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
April 10 (UPI) -- The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will include screenings of films from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Richard Linklater, Joachim Trier, Scarlett Johansson and more.
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Game" actor Tyriq Withers will star with Maika Monroe in "Reminders of Him," a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy "Nonnas," starring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Susan Sarandon. The show arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "G20," on Prime Video Thursday, imagines Viola Davis as an action heroine president saving the G20 summit from terrorists, and has a good time with the outlandish concept.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Movies // 2 days ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
April 8 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, and on Blu-ray May 13.
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "The Amateur," in theaters Friday, is a standard revenge movie but satisfies the requirements of the genre.
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
Movies // 2 days ago
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning."

Trending Stories

'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Wynonna, Ashley Judd open up in Lifetime documentary
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'
'Therapuss' guest Lucy Dacus: 'Hozier is just the best'

Follow Us