April 11, 2025 / 2:03 PM

'Companion' to start streaming April 18 on Max

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the premiere of the motion picture sci-fi thriller "Companion" in January. The film arrives on Max April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the premiere of the motion picture sci-fi thriller "Companion" in January. The film arrives on Max April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- Companion will stream on Max beginning April 18, Warner Bros. announced Friday.

The sci-fi thriller film stars Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher. Quaid portrays Josh, while Thatcher plays Iris, a robot woman designed to be Josh's companion.

"There have been two moments in my life when I was happiest," Thatcher says in the preview. "The first was the day I met Josh, and the second, was the day I killed him."

However, a weekend away with friends leads to an unexpected death and mayhem.

Megan Suri, Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillen and Lukas Gage also star in the film, which made its theater debut in January.

"New Line Cinema -- the studio that brought you The Notebook -- and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story," an official synopsis reads.

Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher attend 'Companion' premiere

Cast members Jack Quaid (L) and Sophie Thatcher attend the premiere of sci-fi thriller "Companion" in Los Angeles on January 27, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

