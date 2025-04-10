Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster

April 10 (UPI) -- Cannes Film Festival organizers announced the lineup for the 78th annual festival Thursday, and the list includes such filmmakers as Wes Anderson and Ari Aster.
Anderson's film The Phoenician Scheme and Aster's Eddington are among the 19 films to screen In Competition at this year's festival, which runs May 13-24.
The Phoenician Scheme opens in theaters May 30, and is "the story of a family and a family business," per the logline. Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton star as a rich man and his daughter, a nun. Michael Cera is a tutor in the film. Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis also star.
Eddington, meanwhile stars Joaquin Phoenix as a sheriff and Pedro Pascal as a mayor feuding in Eddington, New Mexico, per the logline. Aster is known for such films as Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.
Johansson also makes her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which will screen in the Un Certain Regard category, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will screen Out of Competition.
Amelie Bonnin's Partir Un Jour will open the festival and Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'or.
See the list of films in competition, below.
In Competition
The Phoenician Scheme, by Wes Anderson
Eddington, by Ari Aster
Jeunes Meres, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Alpha, by Julia Ducournau
Renoir, by Hayakawa Chie
The History of Sound, by Oliver Hermanus
La Petite Derniere, by Hafsia Herzi
Sirat, by Oliver Laxe
New Vague, by Richard Linklater
Two Prosecutors, by Sergei Loznitsa
Fuori, by Mario Martone
O Secreto Agente, by Kleber Mendonca Filho
Dossier 137, by Dominik Moll
Un Simple Accident, by Jafar Panahi
The Mastermind, by Kelly Reichardt
Eagles of the Republic, by Tarik Saleh
Sound of Falling, by Mascha Schilinski
Romeria, by Carla Simon
Sentimental Value, by Joachim Trier
See the full lineup here.
