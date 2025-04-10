Trending
Movies
April 10, 2025 / 9:21 AM

Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal star in "Eddington," which is set to compete in the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 3 | Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal star in "Eddington," which is set to compete in the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of A24

April 10 (UPI) -- Cannes Film Festival organizers announced the lineup for the 78th annual festival Thursday, and the list includes such filmmakers as Wes Anderson and Ari Aster.

Anderson's film The Phoenician Scheme and Aster's Eddington are among the 19 films to screen In Competition at this year's festival, which runs May 13-24.

The Phoenician Scheme opens in theaters May 30, and is "the story of a family and a family business," per the logline. Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton star as a rich man and his daughter, a nun. Michael Cera is a tutor in the film. Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis also star.

Eddington, meanwhile stars Joaquin Phoenix as a sheriff and Pedro Pascal as a mayor feuding in Eddington, New Mexico, per the logline. Aster is known for such films as Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.

Johansson also makes her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which will screen in the Un Certain Regard category, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will screen Out of Competition.

Amelie Bonnin's Partir Un Jour will open the festival and Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'or.

See the list of films in competition, below.

In Competition

The Phoenician Scheme, by Wes Anderson

Eddington, by Ari Aster

Jeunes Meres, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Alpha, by Julia Ducournau

Renoir, by Hayakawa Chie

The History of Sound, by Oliver Hermanus

La Petite Derniere, by Hafsia Herzi

Sirat, by Oliver Laxe

New Vague, by Richard Linklater

Two Prosecutors, by Sergei Loznitsa

Fuori, by Mario Martone

O Secreto Agente, by Kleber Mendonca Filho

Dossier 137, by Dominik Moll

Un Simple Accident, by Jafar Panahi

The Mastermind, by Kelly Reichardt

Eagles of the Republic, by Tarik Saleh

Sound of Falling, by Mascha Schilinski

Romeria, by Carla Simon

Sentimental Value, by Joachim Trier

See the full lineup here.

Scarlett Johansson turns 40: a look back

Scarlett Johansson takes a photo with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Lost in Translation" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 5, 2003. Johansson went on to win the BAFTA award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role in "Lost in Translation." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Movies // 17 hours ago
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Game" actor Tyriq Withers will star with Maika Monroe in "Reminders of Him," a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy "Nonnas," starring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Susan Sarandon. The show arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "G20," on Prime Video Thursday, imagines Viola Davis as an action heroine president saving the G20 summit from terrorists, and has a good time with the outlandish concept.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Movies // 1 day ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
April 8 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, and on Blu-ray May 13.
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "The Amateur," in theaters Friday, is a standard revenge movie but satisfies the requirements of the genre.
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
Movies // 1 day ago
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning."
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
April 7 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d'or award at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
'Thunderbolts' take on 'all-powerful' villain in new teaser
April 7 (UPI) -- A new trailer for Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts" introduces Lewis Pullman as a formidable villain also known as the "the Void."
Tom Cruise outruns explosions in 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning'
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Cruise outruns explosions in 'Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning'
April 7 (UPI) -- A new preview for Tom Cruise's eighth "Mission Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning," shows the actor performing various stunts.
Benicio del Toro survives a plane crash in 'The Phoenician Scheme' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Benicio del Toro survives a plane crash in 'The Phoenician Scheme' trailer
April 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a trailer for Wes Anderson's upcoming film "The Phoenician Scheme," starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera.

Trending Stories

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
'Colin from Accounts' to return for Season 3
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards

Follow Us