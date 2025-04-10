Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster

1 of 3 | Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal star in "Eddington," which is set to compete in the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of A24

April 10 (UPI) -- Cannes Film Festival organizers announced the lineup for the 78th annual festival Thursday, and the list includes such filmmakers as Wes Anderson and Ari Aster.

Anderson's film The Phoenician Scheme and Aster's Eddington are among the 19 films to screen In Competition at this year's festival, which runs May 13-24.

The Phoenician Scheme opens in theaters May 30, and is "the story of a family and a family business," per the logline. Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton star as a rich man and his daughter, a nun. Michael Cera is a tutor in the film. Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis also star.

Eddington, meanwhile stars Joaquin Phoenix as a sheriff and Pedro Pascal as a mayor feuding in Eddington, New Mexico, per the logline. Aster is known for such films as Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau is Afraid.

Johansson also makes her directorial debut with Eleanor the Great, which will screen in the Un Certain Regard category, and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will screen Out of Competition.

Amelie Bonnin's Partir Un Jour will open the festival and Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'or.

See the list of films in competition, below.

In Competition

The Phoenician Scheme, by Wes Anderson

Eddington, by Ari Aster

Jeunes Meres, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Alpha, by Julia Ducournau

Renoir, by Hayakawa Chie

The History of Sound, by Oliver Hermanus

La Petite Derniere, by Hafsia Herzi

Sirat, by Oliver Laxe

New Vague, by Richard Linklater

Two Prosecutors, by Sergei Loznitsa

Fuori, by Mario Martone

O Secreto Agente, by Kleber Mendonca Filho

Dossier 137, by Dominik Moll

Un Simple Accident, by Jafar Panahi

The Mastermind, by Kelly Reichardt

Eagles of the Republic, by Tarik Saleh

Sound of Falling, by Mascha Schilinski

Romeria, by Carla Simon

Sentimental Value, by Joachim Trier

