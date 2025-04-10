Trending
April 10, 2025 / 1:53 PM

'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers

By Fred Topel
Chloe Fineman, seen at the "Despicable Me 4" premiere in New York City, plays a stripper in "Summer of 69." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 6 | Chloe Fineman, seen at the "Despicable Me 4" premiere in New York City, plays a stripper in "Summer of 69." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date and released stills from the comedy movie Summer of 69 on Thursday. The film premieres May 9 on the streaming service.

Jillian Bell co-wrote the film with Liz Nico and Jules Byrne. Bell makes her feature film directorial debut.

In the film, high schooler Abby (Sam Morelos) hires exotic dancer Santa Monica (Chloe Fineman) to help her seduce Max (Matt Cornett). Santa Monica is trying to save the strip club Diamond Dolls with fellow dancers played by Paula Pell, Nicole Byer and Liza Koshy.

Charlie Day plays Rick Richards, the villain who will take over Diamond Dolls if they can't raise the money. Alex Moffat plays the club's DJ and Natalie Morales plays Santa Monica's high school classmate organizing their 10 year reunion.

Bell previously co-created the series Idiotsitter and wrote for Saturday Night Live in the 2009-2010 season, before Fineman joined the show in 2019.

Her acting credits include 22 Jump Street, Bill & Ted Face the Music, History of the World: Part II, Curb Your Enthusiasm and lead roles in Brittany Runs a Marathon and Godmothered.

