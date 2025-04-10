Trending
Movies
April 10, 2025 / 3:16 PM

Netflix's 'Oklahoma City Bombing' documentary to premiere April 18

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

April 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror, a documentary from Greg Tillman, will premiere April 18, one day before the 30th anniversary of the terrorist attack.

The streaming service said the documentary film will delve into the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and the fallout from the attack, which killed 168 people.

The film features audio-recorded interviews with Timothy McVeigh, the man who committed the attack, as well as crime scene recreations and firsthand accounts from survivors, first responders and investigators.

"Probing how the FBI collaborated with local authorities, the documentary takes a detailed look into the investigative methods -- and strokes of pure luck -- used to bring McVeigh and his co-conspirators to justice, while also exploring the personal demons driving McVeigh's radical, far-right, insurrectionist agenda," Netflix said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Summer of 69' pics show Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy, more as strippers
April 10 (UPI) -- Hulu released photos from the movie "Summer of 69" on Thursday. The stripper comedy starring Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Paula Pell premieres May 9.
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sinners' boldly blends horror and music, past with present
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Sinners," in theaters April 18, is an inventive new take on vampires incorporating music and history, from writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
Movies // 6 hours ago
Cannes Film Festival lineup includes Wes Anderson, Ari Aster
April 10 (UPI) -- The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival will include screenings of films from Wes Anderson, Ari Aster, Richard Linklater, Joachim Trier, Scarlett Johansson and more.
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Movies // 23 hours ago
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
April 9 (UPI) -- "The Game" actor Tyriq Withers will star with Maika Monroe in "Reminders of Him," a film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel.
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'Nonnas' photos, trailer introduce Vince Vaughn comedy
April 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing its upcoming comedy "Nonnas," starring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and Susan Sarandon. The show arrives on the streamer May 9.
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Viola Davis as U.S. president saves silly but fun 'G20'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (UPI) -- "G20," on Prime Video Thursday, imagines Viola Davis as an action heroine president saving the G20 summit from terrorists, and has a good time with the outlandish concept.
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
Movies // 2 days ago
'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
April 8 (UPI) -- "Captain America: Brave New World" arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, and on Blu-ray May 13.
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Amateur' revives satisfying formula
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (UPI) -- "The Amateur," in theaters Friday, is a standard revenge movie but satisfies the requirements of the genre.
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
Movies // 2 days ago
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
April 8 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie, "Final Reckoning."
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
Movies // 2 days ago
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes
April 7 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d'or award at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Trending Stories

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman hit the road in 'Long Way Home' trailer
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Dolly Parton exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
'RHOBH' icon Erika Jayne gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Tyriq Withers joins Maika Monroe in 'Reminders of Him' movie
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards

Follow Us